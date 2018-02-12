An exclusive interview with Jannat Zubair Rahmani & Ritvik Arora from 'Tu Aashiqui'.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 12th, 2018 at 7:47 pm

Ritvik Arora and Jannat Zubair Rahmani from Tu Aashiqui are receiving lots of love from their fans.

 

Since Valentine ’s Day is just round the corner, we got lucky enough to have a candid chat with this cute on-screen couple.

 

 

Do read what they shared with us.

 

val1

 

 

Q: What’s your Valentine Day’s plan?

 

 

Ritvik: I don’t have anybody special in my life currently so I would be mostly shooting on Valentine’s Day.

 

Jannat: I would like to share what I have been doing for past four years on Valentine’s Day. My brother and I decorate our home on Valentine’s Day for our parents; we also make plans to send them out to a nice place. We order for a nice cake and give them gifts to make their Valentine’s Day special.

 

 

val2

 

 

 

Q: What has been the best gift given by a fan?

 

 

Ritvik: I got a wrist watch by a fan; she called it her lucky watch and said that she had been using it for four years. She said she wanted me to keep it with me always. I believe it is the most special gift for me. The watch is still kept with me right now in my bag and I always carry it with me.

 

Jannat: I have received many gifts from my fans that are full of art work, but once I received a T-shirt that had a picture of me and my mother on it, it was actually a selfie that I had taken with my mother. I feel that T-shirt is very special for me.

 

 

val4

 

 

 

Q: Which is your favorite romantic song?

 

 

Ritvik: 'Khushi' from our show. Rahul Jain has sung it really well.

 

Jannat: 'Raabta' from the movie 'Agent Vinod' has been my all-time favorite. Recently I also started liking 'Dil Diyan Gallan' from 'Ek Tha Tiger.'

 

 

 

val3

 

 

Q: Your favorite romantic movie?

 

Ritvik: Tamasha.

 

Jannat: Titanic.

 

 

Do share in the comment box below what more would you like to know about these talented actors.


﻿

