An Exclusive Chat With Rubina Dilaik & Vivian Dsena From 'Shakti'

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 29th, 2017 at 3:34 pm

Rubina Dilaik & Vivian Dsena work really hard to bring their characters to life and keep their fans happy. Saumya & Harman are characters people have grown to love over time, some even lovingly dubbing the on-screen couple ‘HaYa’. The story of two characters in a unique relationship that breaks down barriers and gives us something to root for! 

 

We recently had a chance to talk to the duo and they had some really interesting things to share with their fans. Check it out –

 

1 (1)
 
 
 
2 (1)
 
 
 
3 (1)
 
 
 
4 (2)
 
 
 
5 (1)
 
 
 
 

Keep watching ‘Shakti’ every Mon-Fri at 8 PM!


﻿

