Mumbai, 25th February 2019: A culinary experience like no other, COLORS is here to take viewers

on a flavourful journey through its newest offering in the afternoon slot, ‘Kitchen Champion.’ To be

hosted by the very suave and talented, Arjun Bijlani and featuring celebrities like Karanvir Bohra,

Surbhi Jyoti, Rashmi Desai, Debina Bonnerjee and many more – this ultimate cook-off between

celebs to win the coveted title of ‘Kitchen Champion’ will be judged by children! Produced by Dreams

Vault Media, the show will premiere on 25th February 2019 and will air every Monday to Friday at

1:30 PM.



A fun battle and some refreshing dishes, ‘Kitchen Champion’ is all about seeing our favourite celebs

donning the hat of chefs and whipping up the most delicious cuisines featuring the ‘ingredient of the

day’. But winning the title will be no easy task as they have to impress the most critical judges ever –

a jury of children. The pocket-sized critics will give their expert opinions and judge every dish

extensively until they determine the ultimate ‘Kitchen Champion’. Specially created for millions of

yummy mummies, gorgeous grandmas and wonderful children, this afternoon show is a special

tribute to all those who add that special ingredient of love in every dish they whip up.

Speaking at the launch event, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids

TV Network, Viacom18, said, “We have run successful seasons of Kitchen Champion in the past

and the show enjoys tremendous brand recall even today. Cookery shows have a charm of their own

and this being our homegrown property was the ideal content for the afternoon time band. Through

this show the idea is to encourage family members to find cooking therapeutic and a happy way to

spend time together, thereby enabling us to promote cohesive viewing.”



Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment said, “We are delighted to

bring back a popular show with television stars in the kitchen and this time we have the experts to

judge. Our very own kids who will add lots of masala, tadka and entertainment to make a dish called

kitchen champions specially for our afternoon audience”



Actor Arjun Bijlani who’s taking on the hosting duties this season, said, “My association with

COLORS has always been incredibly special. After doing some intense roles, I am super excited to

be a part of a show where I can relax, unwind and just have fun. I’m looking forward to host Kitchen

Champion adding my own tadka to make the show more masaledaar than ever. It will be fun to see

my friends and colleagues from the industry share some kitchen chemistry with their family members.”

Arvind Rao – Producer, Dreams Vault Media, said, “Kitchen Champion is a one-of-its-kind cook-off

competition with fun games at its heart. This culinary-reality game show offers audiences the unique

opportunity to see their favourite celebs try to master a skill that they’re not really known for cooking.

With some help from their family members, our guest celebs will cook up some restaurant quality

dishes. With access to every possible kitchen equipment and ingredient they can dream of, our celebs

have to hero the ‘ingredient of the day’ and impress the critical jury of children”.



Add some spice to your afternoons and watch ‘Kitchen Champion’, premiering on 25th February

2019 every Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm only on COLORS.

