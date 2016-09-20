posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 21st, 2016 at 2:50 pm

Popular actress, Amruta Khanvilkar has been spreading her charm across the Marathi cinema. Currently she is seen on 24 Season2 essaying the role of Antara. After being a part of an intense action thriller series, Amruta is here to give her comic side a shot.

She will liven up your screen with her ‘hassi-inducing’ dialogues and drama.

N here's the gang of season 2 ... @bachao_comedy_nights A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on Sep 20, 2016 at 11:43am PDT

Get ready to see her on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza.

Tune in on 25th September at 10PM! #CNBTaaza