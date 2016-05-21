posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 2:29 pm
Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza's latest troop seems to be a talented bunch.
We aren't just talking about their onstage gigs or their work as actors. We are scrapping a bit deeper and discovering their other side too.
The bindaas Marathi mulgi, Amruta Khanvilkar who seems to be having a blast with partner Manan Desai on CNBT, has a style that can inspire many.
From a modern outfit to traditional attire, Amruta can carry it all with such confidence and class.
Let's loot some style goals from this lady.
Have a look...
What a Diva! Keep watching Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, Sunday at 10PM!
