Amruta Khanvilkar could totally rock it as a fashionista

Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza's latest troop seems to be a talented bunch. 
We aren't just talking about their onstage gigs or their work as actors. We are scrapping a bit deeper and discovering their other side too. 
The bindaas Marathi mulgi, Amruta Khanvilkar who seems to be having a blast with partner Manan Desai on CNBT, has a style that can inspire many. 
From a modern outfit to traditional attire, Amruta can carry it all with such confidence and class. 
Let's loot some style goals from this lady.
Have a look...

 

 

 

 

To simplicity n thoughts I keep wandering with .... in my own world always

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 
 

In singapore for the premier of #onewayticket ..... styled by @_ankiitaa_ wearing an Outfit by @sue.mue and @masayajewellery

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 

A great way to start over all again is everyday .....#morning

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 

 

 

Styled by @_ankiitaa_ .....wearing @zaraindiaofficial for the screening of #banjo

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 

Styled by @_ankiitaa_ ...... Outfit by @encrustd and earrings by @rejuvenatejewels @mthestore.....for an event in mumbai

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 

Thank you so much 😊😊😊 @_ankiitaa_ for these lovely looks 😘😘😘😘😘

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 

 

@_ankiitaa_ thank you so much 😊😊😊 for this one Dress by @flyrobe and jewellery by @accessorryquotient

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 

 

In pune for a Lokmat event ....styled by @prachethestylist

A photo posted by Amruta Khanvilkar (@miamruta) on

 

 

What a Diva! Keep watching Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, Sunday at 10PM!


﻿

Recommended

