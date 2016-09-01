All eyes on Karishma Tanna on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 1st, 2016 at 6:43 pm

Get ready to witness Karishma Tanna’s super sexy act. She will re-define the oompha-licious song 'Tip- Tip Barsa Pani' with her performance. Karishma and choreo partner Rajit will take on the JDJ9 stage as Raveena and Akshay this Saturday.

IMG_3847

 

 

IMG_3850

She will rock the stage and nail it with her act. She will receive standing ovation from the judges.Whistle for this sexy one already, will you?

1

Catch her sizzling performance on JDJ9, on Saturday at 10 PM.

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with