posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 20th, 2016 at 11:32 am

Tonight, the excitement of the housemates reaches a new height as they see Alia Bhatt walk in with a bunch of balloons. They receive her with great zeal and enthusiasm. The tough guy Manu starts blushing when Alia mentions that he is her favourite contestant. The male contestants get a ‘dream come true’ opportunity to woo Alia. Manu and Manveer come across as the cutest of all and Alia definitely seems to be impressed by them!

