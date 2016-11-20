Alia Bhatt surprises Bigg Boss 10 Contestants!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on November 20th, 2016 at 11:32 am

PIC 01

 

PIC 02

 

Tonight, the excitement of the housemates reaches a new height as they see Alia Bhatt walk in with a bunch of balloons. They receive her with great zeal and enthusiasm. The tough guy Manu starts blushing when Alia mentions that he is her favourite contestant. The male contestants get a ‘dream come true’ opportunity to woo Alia. Manu and Manveer come across as the cutest of all and Alia definitely seems to be impressed by them!

 

PIC 17

 

PIC 23

 

PIC 26

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 9PM for the full scoop!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with