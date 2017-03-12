posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on March 12th, 2017 at 11:43 am

The adorable bollywood duo, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be adding to the entertainment quotient on Sunday night (12th March) as we are treated to another epic ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ round. Alia and Varun are currently busy promoting their recently released movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ which has generated a lot of buzz. The two will appear as special guests on ‘Rising Star’ and if that’s not enough, Alia Bhatt will even perform to a song of your choice. You get to choose between the songs ‘Humsafar’ and ‘Roke Na Ruke Naina’ by going on the Colors TV app and sending in your vote!

Varun and Alia are quickly becoming known as the cutest on-screen couple, thanks to their sparkling chemistry and they sure know how to entertain their fans with their quirkiness and the fact that they are so full of spirit and enthusiasm. This weekend will definitely bring you some quality entertainment as more contestants will be competing in ‘Duels Ki Takkar’ and Varun-Alia’s appearance will be like cherry on top in what will definitely be a grand night. Stay tuned!