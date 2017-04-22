posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 22nd, 2017 at 10:12 pm

Shy contestant, Vikram Jeet shared how he was apprehsive about singing with the pretty and versatile singer, Akriti Kakkar. But Akrti ensured she made Vikram Jeet feel comfortable during their rehearsals.

When they both come on stage, Shankar Ji shared words of praises for Akriti, and the latter couldn't have asked for more as she shared.

Vikram Jeet and Akrti sang 'Marjani Marjani', the whole atmosphere felt no less than a celebration as experts grooved from their places.

Vikram Jeet and Akriti Kakkar managed to receive 85% of votes, that meant Bannet Dosanjh clearly became the second finalist on the show.