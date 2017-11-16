Akash turns totally against Shilpa, teams up with Hina in the Bigg Boss house!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 16th, 2017 at 1:52 pm

We all saw a sudden flip in Akash’s behavior towards Shilpa immediately after the latter reconciled with Vikas.

 

21

 

 

Ever since then Akash has left no stone unturned in passing comments against Shilpa. Akash says he feels used by Shilpa for her own benefits, he also says that she just projected herself to be motherly with him but now he knows she was just playing a game. He also made certain statements about both Shilpa and Arshi that didn’t go down well with the two ladies.

 

19

 

 

An extremely upset Shilpa tells Akash he should feel ashamed of his behavior and that he is humiliating the things she did to him out of affection. Akash replies saying “you are not my mother.” Arshi stands by Shilpa all this while. Akash, Bandgi and Hina have a lot to say about Shilpa and Arshi.

 

 

23

 

 

Shilpa says she has had enough now and it’s time to answer each one of them and that she wouldn’t spare anybody.

 

 

24

 

 

On the other hand Hina decides she won’t speak to Shilpa till the end of the show.

 

20

 

 

More entertainment coming your way, keep watching!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with