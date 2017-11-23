Akash finally declares nobody is his friend in the Bigg Boss house!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 23rd, 2017 at 12:50 pm

It’s time to have the next captain the Bigg Boss house tonight. Bigg Boss asks housemates to choose five members who performed really well in the last luxury budget task. Initially they all get into a discussion how Arshi should also be made a claimant for the captaincy if Hiten is. However, Hina’s point of view is that only five best performers should be chosen.

 

IMG_7187

 

 

As per the captaincy task rules, the pictures of the five claimants are placed in the garden area. There are also black sprays kept. Four times during the day there would be a sound of a gong played in the Bigg Boss house due to which one of the housemates excluding the five claimants has to reach the platform having a red mark, the first one who reaches will spray paint the picture of one of the claimants.

 

IMG_7125

 

 

Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh discuss how Akash could be convinced to be out of this fight. Puneesh says Akash has stood by him since the beginning of the show hence he cannot do this. Puneesh doesn’t seem willing to do this at all.

 

IMG_7251

 

 

Next moment Hina gets a chance to evict one of the claimants out of captaincy, and she goes on to do the same for Akash.

 

IMG_7256

 

 

Akash later gets mad and feels totally cheated by good friend Puneesh. He says nobody is a friend in the Bigg Boss house. He feels dejected by all and asks them to stay away from him!

 

IMG_7262

 

 

 

What puts off Akash? Want to know? Then tune in tonight!


﻿

