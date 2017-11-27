Akash and Puneesh's fight shakes the Bigg Boss house!

November 27th, 2017

We have seen the level of grudge Akash has been carrying on for his good friend in past, Puneesh since last week. Akash even let down host Salman Khan with his behavior during the ‘Sultani Akhada’ task last weekend. Akash has not budged ever since he felt cheated by Puneesh.

 

The friendship has hit the troubled waters and seemingly things are only turning uglier between the duo.

 

 

Tonight’s episode an unexpected happening will shake the Bigg Boss house. A heated argument will suddenly erupt between Puneesh and Akash while the latter is cooking in the kitchen area. The duo will provoke each other in a manner which will lead to a bad fight between them.

 

Puneesh will clearly say that he (Akash) has seen his friendship and now he will see his enmity towards him too.

 

 

All the housemates gather at the spot when this happens.

 

Arshi now has problems with Shilpa and things don’t look between them either! Watch what’s more in store in their story.


