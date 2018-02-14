Ahaan & Pankti's party tonight to become an opportunity for Aarohi to take her revenge?

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 14th, 2018 at 11:09 am

At one place on Tu Aaashiqui, Pankti and Ahaan are going through the most difficult phase of life, where some people aren’t just against their love but the young couple’s lives are in danger too due to this!

 

DSC_0416

 

 

On the other side on Ishq Mein Marjawan Aarohi, who has been betrayed by her lover burns with a soul desire to take revenge from Deep for not only betraying her but for also being the killer of her kin. Aarohi has already made plans. Tonight, both Aarohi and Deep will join their friends Ahaan and Pankti Valentine’s Day celebration, but things wouldn’t be hunky dory as we think.

 

IMG_4866

 

 

This celebration will take a shocking turn tonight! As JD’s eyes are fixed upon Pankti and Ahaan, Aarohi’s move towards Deep will make you bite your nails!

 

 

Watch Jashn-E-Ishq tonight from 6:30 PM till 9 PM.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with