posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 26th, 2017 at 2:15 pm

Bigg Boss housemates have increasingly complained about Hina’s behavior and attitude off-late. Tonight she will be standing in the witness box and answer the questions given by her co-contestants, who are either currently facing problems because of her behavior or have had issues in past.

One of those accusations being on the statement by her during her fight with Arshi while in jail which she totally proved wrong during the recent luxury budget task , you will get to see what it is all about. Secondly Arshi reminded her about her using English language too often, and asked would she continue with that or change the habit? Hina replying to this question said, earlier she was reminded by Bigg Boss four times but now things have changed and the reminder comes only twice which clearly means she is working on it.

Further Sapna upfront says why is it always about ‘I, ME, MYSELF’ in her case, to which Hina denies saying there’s nothing like that.

Defending herself Hina said that she is a human too and commits mistakes but it’s just that her patience level might be lesser than the others and she accepts the fact.

Hina also clearly added saying at least she doesn’t use foul language. Who was she pointing at?

Will Hina be able to convince her co-housemates by her answers?

Hold your excitement till 10:30 PM tonight!