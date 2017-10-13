After a lot of drama in the Bigg Boss house, Sabyasachi to entertain the housemates with his Umrao Jaan act.

Friends in past, Hina and Vikas and Arshi and Shilpa equations have really changed a lot over the past few days.

 

We saw the unhappiness on Hina’s face ever since Vikas was declared the first captain of the Bigg Boss house. She  was heard saying she would neither take him as a captain nor would listen to his orders. In fact even called Vikas a ‘Kaamchor captain’. As she and many others in the house feel he doesn’t work much. During one of the instances Vikas and Hina got into a dispute.  Vikas calling her a hypocrite didn’t go well with Hina and hence she has been totally miffed with him. Hina says she is ready to even go in the Bigg Boss jail for this.

 

The other story obviously involves Shilpa who can’t stand ex-friend Arshi anymore. The differences between the two seem to be only increasing. Arshi often calls Shilpa a ‘mad woman’ and this time this completely puts off Shilpa!

 

Seemingly Shilpa and Hina are getting together again because of Vikas, but will this new friendship last long?

 

Housemates have been changing their true colors off-late so things are getting pretty unpredictable to judge, as in who will be on whose side.

 

One good thing we will get to watch tonight is, Sabyasachi’s dance on the song ‘Dil cheez kya hai’ and the entire Bigg Boss house getting entertained by the same! Excited to watch the episode tonight?

 

 


