posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 23rd, 2017 at 6:38 pm

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ was one of the most awaited movies of the year 2016. The film not just has the best star cast from Bollywood, also has been written and directed by the multi-talented, Karan Johar. The movie created a lot of buzz before its release.

The movie comes up with a very refreshing storyline. With talents such as – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Fawad Khan and not to forget Mr. Shah Rukh Khan in a guest appearance, the direction looks simply outstanding. Karan Johar himself expressed how the movie has been inspired with his own life.

The movie shows a high possibility of things that might occur in an individual’s life, as things can become truly unpredictable at times when it comes to love. Karan Johar, puts across the visuals about a human’s emotions in a very natural way through this movie. What a person thinks or feels when he faces several setbacks in life. What one learns and realises. What complexities abound and dilemma creeps is well expressed!

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, a tale of unrequited is beautifully captured, with the stars getting totally into the skin of their characters.

Do not miss watching it on 26th Jan, 12 noon.