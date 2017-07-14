Advance birthday wishes for Katrina Kaif from Salman Khan and other Bollywood celebs at IIFA 2017 press conference

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 14th, 2017 at 2:33 pm

IIFA 2017 press conference happened just few hours back. It was a starry evening with all the Bollywood biggies joining in for the press conference giving a grand opening to the event.

 

Many celebs spoke about how they feel being part of IIFA which is so magnanimous.

 

Stars like – Salman Khan, Anupam Kher,  Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were all on stage together. At one instant when Salman Khan took over the mic and shared a few words about IIFA, in a statement he also mentioned how 16th of July also happens to be Katrina Kaif’s birthday so he sang the birthday song for her along with others on stage.

 

You can’t miss on that sweet smile of Katrina after this!

 

Check out the clip below -

 

 

Now, isn’t that a very sweet gesture?


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with