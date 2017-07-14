posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 14th, 2017 at 2:33 pm

IIFA 2017 press conference happened just few hours back. It was a starry evening with all the Bollywood biggies joining in for the press conference giving a grand opening to the event.

Many celebs spoke about how they feel being part of IIFA which is so magnanimous.

Stars like – Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Katrina Kaif, Sushant Singh Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were all on stage together. At one instant when Salman Khan took over the mic and shared a few words about IIFA, in a statement he also mentioned how 16th of July also happens to be Katrina Kaif’s birthday so he sang the birthday song for her along with others on stage.

You can’t miss on that sweet smile of Katrina after this!

Check out the clip below -

Now, isn’t that a very sweet gesture?