posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 24th, 2018 at 5:58 pm

Aditya’s birthday is around the corner and Zoya is trying her bit to make this day special for him since this was Pooja’s wish. She wants to see him happy and so she is secretly planning for his birthday. We see Zoya and Mahi preparing for Aditya’s birthday, but Noor is not happy with this plan. In office, Aditya is drunk and loses his balance. Zoya then falls on him and seeing this scenario, Madhu misunderstands Zoya and leaves. Mahi and Noor on the other hand try to control Aditya.

Meanwhile, Harshwardhan has a dream about Pooja and gets scared as she is talking about some evidence. What could this evidence be? Mahi takes Zoya to an orphanage where the birthday party is about to happen. Mahi even invites the Hooda family there. While distributing cake, Sakshi accidentally drops some on Zoya and then gives her one of Pooja’s sarees to wear. How will the Hooda family react to this? What happens when Aditya sees all the preparations for his birthday by Zoya?

Watch Bepannaah every Monday to Friday at 9 pm.