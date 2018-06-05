posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 5th, 2018 at 2:52 pm

This week on Bepannaah, we see Aditya and Zoya entering a jungle after getting off the tempo. After walking a few steps ahead, they hear a tiger roaring. They escape from the jungle in panic and find shelter in a hut located nearby. On reaching the hut, Aditya manages to call Arjun to update him about his location. However, this phone is tapped which helps RV and Mahi know where they are. They don’t allow anyone from the family to get out and leave to find them. On reaching the village, an old man stops RV from entering by telling them that they cannot enter their village with weapons during Roza. They can enter only post iftaari.

While Zoya who is praying we see RV coming from behind and just when he is about to put his hand on Zoya's shoulder, Waseem, the villager comes and stops RV. He trusts Aditya and Zoya and is willing to helps them. A young boy comes and informs RV that Zoya and Aditya are hiding in the village only. On getting this information, RV decides to enter village after iftaari and orders all his men's to be prepared.

Will RV catch arrest Zoya and Aditya?

