Aditya and Zoya in danger!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on June 5th, 2018 at 2:52 pm

This week on Bepannaah, we see Aditya and Zoya entering a jungle after getting off the tempo. After walking a few steps ahead, they hear a tiger roaring. They escape from the jungle in panic and find shelter in a hut located nearby. On reaching the hut, Aditya manages to call Arjun to update him about his location. However, this phone is tapped which helps RV and Mahi know where they are. They don’t allow anyone from the family to get out and leave to find them. On reaching the village, an old man stops RV from entering by telling them that they cannot enter their village with weapons during Roza. They can enter only post iftaari.

 

pic

 

 

While Zoya who is praying we see RV coming from behind and just when he is about to put his hand on Zoya's shoulder, Waseem, the villager comes and stops RV. He trusts Aditya and Zoya and is willing to helps them. A young boy comes and informs RV that Zoya and Aditya are hiding in the village only. On getting this information, RV decides to enter village after iftaari and orders all his men's to be prepared.

 

rv

 

 

Will RV catch arrest Zoya and Aditya?

Stay tuned to Bepannaah from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm only!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Are Harman and Jasleen Married?

Are Harman and Jasleen Married?

A mysterious person to help Aarohi?

A mysterious person to help Aarohi?

Exploring the Complexities of Modern Love Stories - COLORS Launches Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Exploring the Complexities of Modern Love Stories - COLORS Launches Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

How will Shamsher Singh Bhagela react to Roop's victory?

How will Shamsher Singh Bhagela react to Roop's victory?

7 times Jennifer Winget made our hearts skip a beat!

7 times Jennifer Winget made our hearts skip a beat!

You Might Also Like

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with