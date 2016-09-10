posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on September 20th, 2016 at 12:29 pm

Meet the girl with the sweetest smile, Aditi Bhatia on the all new season of Comedy Nights Bachao.

Lovely person 😊 @realsudeshlehri Glad to meet you :)) A photo posted by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on Sep 10, 2016 at 9:57am PDT

Aditi has appeared on several soaps and has been a child actor too. And now she is ready to roll for Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza. Have a look at behind the scenes pictures shared by her.

Believe. A photo posted by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on Sep 12, 2016 at 7:45am PDT

🌸 A photo posted by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on Sep 13, 2016 at 12:06am PDT

🎭 A photo posted by Aditi Bhatia 🎭 (@aditi_bhatia4) on Sep 14, 2016 at 5:46am PDT

We cannot wait for her to sprinkle some giggle magic on Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza.

Tune in on 25th September at 10PM! #CNBTaaza