posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on August 28th, 2015 at 1:40 pm

It’s time we bid farewell to Karan Johar!

Karan who has been judging Jhalak Reloaded for the past eight weeks has finally bid farewell to all for this season. Karan left quite a few people teary-eyed as he spent his last day on the sets of Jhalak. But before he left the show, he did give quite a competition to the cutie-pie Shahid Kapoor. If you are wondering what we are talking about then here it is. This time around the judges were on the other end of elimination. Shahid and Karan both found themselves in the bottom two and competed against each other to stay in the game. While Shahid danced to ‘gandi baat’, Karan on the other hand swayed to ‘naino mein sapna’.

To find out who finally won between the two, don’t forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded, Sat & Sun, 9 PM.