posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 2:51 pm

After the two chosen housemates get into the prison tonight on Bigg Boss 10, there comes another task for the housemates named 'Adalat Manveer Ki', that can help one imprisoned housemate to come out and the other to replace him/her.

As per the rules, Manveer will be the judge whereas Manu and Rohan will be the lawyers who will work towards saving and releasing their clients. They will be required to also put the closing statements towards the end and later judge Manveer will give his final verdict about the housemate he would want to release giving reasons for the same.

