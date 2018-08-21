posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 21st, 2018 at 5:32 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi gets to know a little more about Anjali. The scene catches more intensity when a chip containing information that changes everything for Aarohi is delivered at the Raichand Mansion. Aarohi breaks down when she realizes that she has been given the face of an assassin who has perhaps killed her parents. She is hence determined to seek all answers.

Aarohi tracks Deep’s moves to find out who she really is – Anjali or Aarohi. She finds a diary that can reveal all details behind the face and how Anjali was connected to her parents. Deep tries to trap Aarohi by announcing Anjali and Virat’s official engagement but is unaware of the shock he’s in for. A shocking situation awaits Aarohi at the engagement ceremony. What do you think will happen? Aarohi comes face to face with a new person who presents himself as a friend and a confidante. Who could this be? Will Aarohi find all her answers?

Find out more on Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.