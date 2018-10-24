posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 24th, 2018 at 4:15 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi intends on killing Deep for what he has put her through. While she’s at it, she’s unable to as Abhimanyu comes in between and saves Deep. Going forward, Deep promises Vasundhara that he would kill the person who attacked them. To take her revenge, Arohi enters Deep’s house in disguise as Vasundhara’s physiotherapist. Abhimanyu has also been able to earn Deep’s trust and is hired as a bodyguard.

On seeing Aarohi, Deep smells something fishy but is unable to recognize her. Tara decides to have a little fun using Aarohi, who is disguised as Manpreet the physiotherapist. Will Deep be able to recognize Aarohi? Or does Tara spin the game with her strategy? Stay tuned to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday t0 Saturday at 7:30 pm!