Aa Dekhein Zara Who Will Be More Rocking On JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 27th, 2016 at 3:59 pm

Are you ready to witness a mind boggling dance war between the JDJ9 contestants tonight? Let your dancing spirit come alive with their super-fabulous performances.

Watch Nora and Surveen steal your hearts with their Sridevi’s  and Madhuri’s  adah

 

 

Watch Salman and Shantanu give a jaw dropping and a highly magnetic performance

 

 

Watch Helly and Harpal swtich on your party mode

 

 

Watch Karishma and Sidhant get bindaas in Bollywood style

 

 

Watch Shakti and Arjun casting a spell with their charm

 

 

Be ready to pick your favourite on JDJ9. This time winning hearts with dancing is the only choice.

Watch tonight at 10PM, JDJ9. This might just be the tug of war of dance!


