Thursday, 9th November, 2017: Food has the power to make everyone happy, and when it is a mother’s handmade food, it is pure bliss. Presenting an ultimate show for all foodies – an adventurous gastronomic experience that not only pits celebs against each other, but also their mothers in a bid to whip up the most lip smacking cuisines. Celebrity guests like Karishma Tanna, Rashami Desai, Ali Asgar, Shalmali Kholgade, and many others are sure to give viewers the best in Weekend viewing.

Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung, added to COLORS’ varied offerings across genres, presents a whole new take on Cooking challenges. A fun culinary-game show that combines cooking, competition and family dynamics. Two teams, comprising of a celebrity and their mother will compete to create a meal that will impress the judge, celebrity chef – Ranveer Brar.

Raj Nayak, COO, Viacom18 said, “India’s first love is food. We are a nation where food is a vital part of every celebration, and when it has a mother’s love folded in, it just can’t get any better. The show will be a viewer-delight as it has all the ingredients of a perfect entertainment recipe. It has food, it has celebs and it has their mothers! Most importantly, the show portrays how a mother brings the nature-nurture balance in everyone’s lives. We hope this fun cooking battle will make Sundays delectable for the viewers.”

With actor Rithvik Dhanjani hosting it Chef Ranveer Brar blind-tasting the culinary prowess of each celebrity as the Star Judge, each episode will show two celebrities in a cooking face-off, with their mothers supporting them. It starts with the Celebrity mothers fighting it out - Spatulas as weapons. Whoever wins the first round, earns her son/daughter few valuable extra minutes for the next round. In that the second round, mothers can help their kids, but not without the clock ticking faster and them losing valuable time. Whoever passes Chef Brar’s Blind Taste test, WINS!

Aradhana Bhola, MD, Fremantlemedia India said, “We are thrilled to continue our relationship with COLORS, with Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung, the Cooking show which makes for addictive viewing. With expertise garnered in the non-fiction space on Indian Television, we can confidently say that this unique and brand new feather in our cap is sure to keep viewers glued to their screens.”

Ajay Gupta- Managing Director of Capital Foods said, "Ching’s has always believed in innovation - be it our mouthwatering Desi Chinese range of food products that make life easier for the Indian mummy or for that matter our super fun communication. From featuring superstar Ranveer Singh to legend Sridevi as a cool mom! Rasoi ki Jung, Mummyon ke Sung is a natural extension of the excitement that we bring to the dinner table, on to your TV sets. With stars battling it out with the help of their mummies plus Ching’s products, the show promises to be as delicious as our offerings we hope. Snack on!”

This show will present to viewers the aspect of their favorite celebrities they have not seen yet.

Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung premieres on COLORS starting 12th November 2017, every Sunday at 1PM