posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 29th, 2016 at 2:14 pm

Harpal Singh Sokhi, for whom JDJ9 was not just another challenege but another chance to live life to fullest by learning to do new things, has been a tremendous inspiration on the show. Harpal's spirit and liveliness is what made his performances special.

The JDJ9 stage will surely miss this Gabru Sher from Punjab! Let's have a look at his journey on JDJ9.

