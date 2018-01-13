posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 13th, 2018 at 3:59 pm

The Bigg Boss journey of the top 4 contestants is about to end. Today Bigg Boss gave them a great opportunity to a take a trip down memory lane.

Bigg Boss called Hina, Vikas, Shilpa and Puneesh to the activity area one by one & gave them a theatrical glimpse into their beautiful and rather exciting journey.

Hina was reminded of all the fun times she has spent inside the house, she was also shown bits of her roller-coaster friendship shared with Luv and Priyank. Her fighting spirit, and competitive side have been her best qualities during her stay.

Vikas was shown how he entered the house with a target set on him by Shilpa Shinde. His transformation from, someone who was ready to quit to the ultimate mastermind of the house was also showcased beautifully by Bigg Boss.

Puneesh Sharma, the last commoner standing, his close relationship with Bandgi Kalra was the highlight of his journey. He was shown the explosive twists and turns which took place during his friendship with Akash inside the house. His true loyalty to Vikas & Shilpa displayed his positive side.

Shilpa Shinde was shown how she entered the house with her arch rival Vikas Gupta. How her sour relationship with Vikas turned into a sweet friendship during their stay in the house was a highlight of her journey. Her relentless dedication for all the house work and especially her role in the kitchen were her best qualities.

Don’t miss the extremely nostalgic episode tonight at 9:00PM.

