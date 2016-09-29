A tempting face-off between Manish and Ganesh

What happens when the challenge month is coming to a close? What happens when there is too much dancing pressure making everyone bite their nails? What happens when Karan, Ganesh and Jacqueline are themselves waiting with baited breath to see who makes it to the top five in this round? What just happens?!!! Oh well, nothing! They all just get shaky and twisty; and funny and funky! So this time, it is Mr Paul and Mr Hegde who will enter the dancing ring and drum rolls will be by Jacqueline!  Let’s get ready for an entertaining face-off between them. Dancing skills on a high voltage display. Are you ready?

 

Get set!  A Dance Master and a Quirk Master are coming to thrill you with their impromptu act on JDJ9, this Saturday at 10PM!


