A Super Rocking Dance Night On JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 26th, 2016 at 5:02 pm

The JDJ9 contestants will take you on a prop-filled dance journey tonight. 

The contestants are supposed to dance using the items from day to day life.


Salman and Aishwarya will take you back to the bygone era with a fitting act in the tones of black and white. While it will be simply magical, Salman does not miss out on the emotional touch on dedicating this act to his dad and tribute to Cinema's phenomenal icon- Raj Kapoor. Their prop for the routine was a bulb.

Karishma and Rajit will take the prop round to a new level of uniquness.With a mosquito repelent bat as their prop, they wil show that they can spin an intresting story no matter what the prop is. 

 

Sidharth and Vaishnavi have cycle tyres as their props and there are no points for guessing that the genius acrobats and choreography will them much praise. 

 

Shantanu and Alisha will perform using a luggage trolley on Ik kudi. The soulful voice of Diljit and their heart warming act will steal the show. 

 

Shakti and Suchi will be using measuring tapes as their prop. An intresting item to be used for a dance routine.

Adorable Swasti and Preetjyot perform using a phone as their prop. Their sweet, tender romantic routine will make them the cutest performers of the night. 

All this and more, when one joins the gang from the wild card relay between Spandan, Teriya and Gracy! 

1
2

 

IMG_2863


Who will the judges and the audiences pick tonight? Watch JDJ9 at 10PM to find out!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with