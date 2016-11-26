posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 26th, 2016 at 5:02 pm

The JDJ9 contestants will take you on a prop-filled dance journey tonight.

The contestants are supposed to dance using the items from day to day life.



Salman and Aishwarya will take you back to the bygone era with a fitting act in the tones of black and white. While it will be simply magical, Salman does not miss out on the emotional touch on dedicating this act to his dad and tribute to Cinema's phenomenal icon- Raj Kapoor. Their prop for the routine was a bulb.

Karishma and Rajit will take the prop round to a new level of uniquness.With a mosquito repelent bat as their prop, they wil show that they can spin an intresting story no matter what the prop is.

Sidharth and Vaishnavi have cycle tyres as their props and there are no points for guessing that the genius acrobats and choreography will them much praise.

Shantanu and Alisha will perform using a luggage trolley on Ik kudi. The soulful voice of Diljit and their heart warming act will steal the show.

Shakti and Suchi will be using measuring tapes as their prop. An intresting item to be used for a dance routine.

Adorable Swasti and Preetjyot perform using a phone as their prop. Their sweet, tender romantic routine will make them the cutest performers of the night.

All this and more, when one joins the gang from the wild card relay between Spandan, Teriya and Gracy!



Who will the judges and the audiences pick tonight? Watch JDJ9 at 10PM to find out!