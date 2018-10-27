posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 27th, 2018 at 3:25 pm

Every season, we witness talents that blow your mind! From varied dance forms to magic tricks, stand-up comedy to spooky acts; this stage sees it all! In tonight’s episode, get ready for a ton of performances that will leave you a pool of emotions, we promise. Two other things you cannot miss on are the in-between comedy scoops by Bharti and Ritvik, and the expert comments by the prestigious judges Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, and Kirron Kher. Here’s a quick glimpse coming your way!