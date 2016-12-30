posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 3:38 pm

There are number of reasons why you should not be missing tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10. However, the episode will be keep you glued throughout as there is no moment where there no action!

A lot of drama happens during the task called 'Adalat Manveer Ki'! One of those instances when Bani makes a statement that Manu should go in jail, Manu loses his temper completely. He accuses Bani of a past incident wherein during the fight with Swami Om she pushed him, and that wasn't right. Bani clearly had a straight forward answer to that.

Adding to that, Manu also mentioned how Bani was once sleeping when there was something very wrong being spoken about him! Bani feels shocked after listening to that!

A lot of anguish against each other...Will this ever be resolved or will get sour with time?

