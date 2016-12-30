A Showdown Between Manu And Bani Shakes The Bigg Boss House!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 30th, 2016 at 3:38 pm

There are number of reasons why you should not be missing tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 10. However, the episode will be keep you glued throughout as there is no moment where there no action!

 

PIC 43

 

 

A lot of drama happens during the task called 'Adalat Manveer Ki'! One of those instances when Bani makes a statement that Manu should go in jail, Manu loses his temper completely. He accuses Bani of a past incident wherein during the fight with Swami Om she pushed him, and that wasn't right. Bani clearly had a straight forward answer to that.

 

PIC 52

 

 

Adding to that, Manu also mentioned how Bani was once sleeping when there was something very wrong being spoken about him! Bani feels shocked after listening to that!

 

PIC 38

 

 

A lot of anguish against each other...Will this ever be resolved or will get sour with time?

 

PIC 56

 

 

Bigg Boss tonight at 10:30 PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with