posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 2nd, 2018 at 5:02 pm

From kaalkothri to hygiene discussion, from Somi and Deepak’s budding chemistry to a romantic dance performance between Rohit and the queen of Bigg Boss 12; tonight’s episode is full of interesting scoops that you don’t want to miss! After a day of entertaining stuff and simultaneous arguments, the next one started off with deciding the culprits for kaalkothri. This topic also paved a way for an argument between Karanvir, Dipika and Sreesanth as Sree picked Karanvir! Does Sree have a point here or is this his revenge strategy?

Going forward, we see Srishty and Jasleen arguing about cleanliness in particular areas of the house. With so much going already, this brawl between Jasleen and Srishty is certainly one to play on your mind for long. In another sequence, we see cute banter with Somi and Deepak. Somi cut a papaya for Deepak and he was left awestruck! His reaction is unmissable, we promise!

Lastly, in a task powered by Maybelline, the ladies - Somi, Srishty, and Jasleen were asked to doll up and impress Rohit by telling him how they’re better than the other two competitors. This is then followed by a romantic dance performance! Who takes away the crown? Tune in to know it all tonight on Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS.