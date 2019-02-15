posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 15th, 2019 at 2:49 pm

Tonight, on Internet Wala Love, gear up to witness all the engagement preparations going on in both Jai and Aadhya’s houses. Jai gets the ring for Aadhya and gets Ragini to try it. The ring however gets stuck in her finger because of which Jai takes her to the jewelry store. At the store, Ragini faints and on regaining consciousness, she informs Jai that she has vertigo and didn’t want him to tell Karan as he would panic.

Back at Aadhya’s home, we see someone hiding under her bed. As per Aadhya, it is Jai has secretly come to meet her. Shubhankar spots him and when he’s about to catch him, he escapes with the necklace and in this process hurts Shubhankar. He thinks it is Jai who did all of this and is annoyed. Aadhya, on the other hand, is upset and calls Jai to express the same. On hearing this, Jai is appalled as he’s wondering who could have done this if he was at the jewelry store?

