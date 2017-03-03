posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 3rd, 2017 at 11:14 am

Sayani Palit’s phenomenal performance on the song ‘Raag Des’ last weekend left the experts in awe. Her melodious voice captured the hearts of millions around India as she became a wall raiser. Monali Thakur was moved to tears as she praised her not just for her amazing performance but also for being such a genuinely kind soul. Shankar Mahadevan was all praises for her after she requested the audience to vote for her solely based on her skills and talent as a singer.

Sayani Palit who is visually impaired has worked with Shankar Mahadevan in the past when she recorded a song for the movie ‘Katti Batti’. She was also awarded first place in a singing reality show. Diljit Dosanjh was awe-struck and went on stage to praise her after her performance.

Sayani is truly an inspiration to all the aspiring singers out there as she continues to follow her passion with great resolve and prove that one can achieve greatness if they put their heart and soul into something they love. Apart from her singing prowess, she is also a big example of a genuinely good soul brimming with positivity.

We wish her all the luck and success in the world!