A Salute to Sayani Palit

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on March 3rd, 2017 at 11:14 am

IMG_8949

Sayani Palit’s phenomenal performance on the song ‘Raag Des’ last weekend left the experts in awe. Her melodious voice captured the hearts of millions around India as she became a wall raiser. Monali Thakur was moved to tears as she praised her not just for her amazing performance but also for being such a genuinely kind soul. Shankar Mahadevan was all praises for her after she requested the audience to vote for her solely based on her skills and talent as a singer.

Sayani Palit who is visually impaired has worked with Shankar Mahadevan in the past when she recorded a song for the movie ‘Katti Batti’. She was also awarded first place in a singing reality show. Diljit Dosanjh was awe-struck and went on stage to praise her after her performance.

IMG_8951

 

 

Sayani is truly an inspiration to all the aspiring singers out there as she continues to follow her passion with great resolve and prove that one can achieve greatness if they put their heart and soul into something they love. Apart from her singing prowess, she is also a big example of a genuinely good soul brimming with positivity.

We wish her all the luck and success in the world! 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with