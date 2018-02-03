A Rising Star episode you can't afford to miss.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 3rd, 2018 at 12:32 pm

It's been a thrilling two weeks of Rising Star 2 so far. The amazing performances by some of our contestants and singing groups have managed to impress all our experts. 

 

Many contestants like Sindhu Tai, Akhtar Brothers Rohanpreet and more have managed to build a special place in the audience’s heart as well. 

 

This Sat-Sun is the last rounds of live auditions and we are about to get our Top 32 contestants. It promises to be another action-packed weekend with exciting performances and loads of masti. 

 

Are you ready to see our experts Shankar Mahadevan, Diljit Dosanjh and Monali Thakur in action?

 

 

Tune in tonight at 9 PM and witness all the fun.

 


