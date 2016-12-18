posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on December 18th, 2016 at 6:47 pm

Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar, get ready to see Suraj and Chakor from Udann, Shivangi, Rocky and Ruchika from Naagin2 and Saumya from shakti join Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 10.

The super talented troop of artists is here to add some more tadka to the drama on Bigg Boss.

They stars have a fun interaction with Salman where he plays his favourite a character called Prem. Later Salman gets Shivangi and Rubina in the witness box to ask them a few questions. Their responses are pretty witty.