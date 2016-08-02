posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 18th, 2017 at 8:18 pm

While we all are thoroughly captivated by Mouni Roy’s on-screen presence, charm, her gorgeous looks and glam quotient, we sometimes forget to realise that she is just like any one of us who enjoys the simple pleasures of life when she is away from the cameras and limelight! The ‘Naagin 2’ actress is truly a jolly natured spirit who keeps herself engaged in the best of ways!

We recently went through her Instagram which gives us a peek into her everyday life and you will be delighted to find out these little things about her –

Love & love to my lovely coconspirator for two seasons, sharer of romanticised pathos & a complete nut job. @adaakhann 😘❤ Happy Birthday!!! I hope this is the begining of your greatest, most wonderful year ever! X A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 11, 2017 at 10:44pm PDT

It's amazing to see when co-stars are actually great real life buddies!

My Aayu Miko Nonu I And lots of yummy food :) Also Miko had her first mango🍋🕺 @aamnasharifofficial @bombaysunshine @karanvirbohra A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 8, 2017 at 11:16pm PDT

This picture is too adorable for words! Who doesn't love babies?

eat sleep dance sleep Read wrapped in white repeat :) A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:07am PDT

She enjoys a good book before turning in for the night!

Some book shopping before the take off✈️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 7, 2017 at 7:45pm PDT

Did we say she's a total bibliophile?

This one time i was taken ill and the doctor said ,"have sweets" so i went to the cake shop :) A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Mar 20, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

We all love cake! Anyone who says they don't are lying!

Swinging before the plunge A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Jan 6, 2017 at 5:37am PST

Soaking in the sun! She's a beach person, evidently!

Nawab poses while Rani s still learning ❤️ A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Dec 7, 2016 at 10:50am PST

A pet lover? The list of reasons to fall in love with her keeps going on and on!

Rusty fingers & a keyboard 🖤 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:51pm PST

Did you know she could play the keyboard? We think the word you're looking for is 'multi-talented'.

The shopping post!😁 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Aug 2, 2016 at 3:45am PDT

A girl's life is incomplete without a bit of shopping in it!

My home & the world 🖤 Happy birthday Ma A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Apr 4, 2017 at 5:09am PDT

Family time is precious!

My inner monologue right this minute, "Run Away"!!!!! Circa'2014 A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Oct 25, 2016 at 10:21am PDT

Someone once said, "Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." A true wanderer at heart!

Catch her on ‘Naagin 2’ every Sat-Sun at 8 PM!