While we all are thoroughly captivated by Mouni Roy’s on-screen presence, charm, her gorgeous looks and glam quotient, we sometimes forget to realise that she is just like any one of us who enjoys the simple pleasures of life when she is away from the cameras and limelight! The ‘Naagin 2’ actress is truly a jolly natured spirit who keeps herself engaged in the best of ways!
We recently went through her Instagram which gives us a peek into her everyday life and you will be delighted to find out these little things about her –
It's amazing to see when co-stars are actually great real life buddies!
This picture is too adorable for words! Who doesn't love babies?
She enjoys a good book before turning in for the night!
Did we say she's a total bibliophile?
We all love cake! Anyone who says they don't are lying!
Soaking in the sun! She's a beach person, evidently!
A pet lover? The list of reasons to fall in love with her keeps going on and on!
Did you know she could play the keyboard? We think the word you're looking for is 'multi-talented'.
A girl's life is incomplete without a bit of shopping in it!
Family time is precious!
Someone once said, "Exploration is really the essence of the human spirit." A true wanderer at heart!
