posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 29th, 2018 at 3:26 pm

This week, a series of new events begin in the life of Harman and Saumya; starting with Saaya seeing a couple of death ceremonies followed by the cops coming and informing the family about Harman’s missing car. Next, we see Harman lying unconscious in the hospital and simultaneously, we see Saumya in the same hospital too. On treating Saumya, the doctor finds out that she is a kinner and wants her to leave the hospital as soon as she gains consciousness.

We see the doctor being rude to Saumya and asking her to leave the hospital, but Harman wakes up then and stops him from doing so. By now, Harman and Saumya have lost their memory. The doctors even give them new names.

