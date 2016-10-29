posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 29th, 2016 at 5:05 pm

The Weekend ka Vaar is no small deal. Even though it’s Diwali, the contestants will still have to face the stern remarks and opinions for their actions during the week, which weren’t well received. This week on the dart board, we have professor Navin, who took a wrong step during the immunity task.

All the contestants are extremely disappointed by his behavior and voice the same to Salman. His conduct with Lokesh came across as unacceptable to them and they took a complete stand for Lokesh.

Watch what they have to say here



At the same time, Salman has a word with professor Navin about his strategy and Navin gets defensive. Lokesh lashes out at him on hearing his statements.

Here’s what both had to say to each other



Looks like this is going to be one heated argument tonight on Bigg Boss at 9PM!