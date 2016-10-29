A new Khalnayak will be chosen tonight

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 29th, 2016 at 5:05 pm

The Weekend ka Vaar is no small deal. Even though it’s Diwali, the contestants will still have to face the stern remarks and opinions for their actions during the week, which weren’t well received. This week on the dart board, we have professor Navin, who took a wrong step during the immunity task. 

 

PIC 83

 

All the contestants are extremely disappointed by his behavior and voice the same to Salman. His conduct with Lokesh came across as unacceptable to them and they took a complete stand for Lokesh.

 

PIC 77

 

PIC 69

 

Watch what they have to say here


At the same time, Salman has a word with professor Navin about his strategy and Navin gets defensive. Lokesh lashes out at him on hearing his statements.

 

PIC 75

 

PIC 80

 

Here’s what both had to say to each other


Looks like this is going to be one heated argument tonight on Bigg Boss at 9PM!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with