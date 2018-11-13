posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 13th, 2018 at 6:01 pm

This week on Roop, Kanchan is guilty of what happened and she apologizes to Ishika as she picked Ranveer for her. Ishika is scared and shocked when she finds a wedding invite which has Ranveer and Ishika written on it, however, Roop handles the situation by asking her to burn the card and her fear away. Jamla calls Roop to check whether they’re okay and where they’re staying to which he says that they’re in the Patel house. Post marriage rituals happen at the Patel house and to everyone shock, Ranveer comes married to Purvi. How do Roop and Ishika react to this?

Ranveer asks Ishika to welcome Purvi and him with love and respect but Ishika leaves from there. She is obviously very angry and disturbed when Roop comes to console. Going forward, we see that Ranveer has spiked milk glasses of Roop, Ishika, and Purvi. Ranveer pretends to drop Roop in his room but drops Purvi there instead with him. He then reaches Ishika’s room! What’s Ranveer’s plan after all? Stay tuned to Roop from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.