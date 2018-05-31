posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 31st, 2018 at 4:42 pm

Deep is furious at Arohi for delving into his past but Arohi hatches a new plan to get back at him. Sheetal mistakes Tara for Arohi and agrees on helping run away from the prison. After her escape, Tara finds her way to Dhanrajgir house and confronts Reyhansh. Roma and Virat visit the Dhanrajgir house and they too have mistaken Tara for Arohi. Will they recognize her at all?

In the meantime, someone mysterious is all set to destroy Aarohi and Deep. What is in store for them? She also gets to know about a truth that has shocked her! Will she manage to win Deep back to her side with this piece of information or lose his trust? Don't miss out on Tara adding on to the already exisiting series of shocking twists. How will Aarohi tackle this?

Stay tuned to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.