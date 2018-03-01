A musical Tsunami on Rising Star 2.

posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on March 1st, 2018 at 3:09 pm

This season of Rising Star we have some brilliant talent gracing the stage every week.

 

Two contestants have caught everyone’s attention with their amazing stage presence and powerful voices.

 

 

The contestants are ‘Suro ke Big B’- Hemant Brijwasi and Akhtar Brothers. 

 

Last week, this musical trio were paired up together in the duets round. They took the stage to show us a glimpse of their musical tsunami. 

 

Their actual performance turned out be quite amazing too. 

 

 

They managed to not just raise the wall, but also receive a Tutari moment by our experts Shankar Mahadevan, Monali Thakur and Diljit Dosanjh.

 

 

After the celebrations, our expert Dilijit Dosanjh reminded everyone that one day they will have to performance against each other and judging that would be very difficult for everyone.

 

We really hope that doesn’t happen anytime soon, these musical masters truly make Rising Star 2 shine.

 

Keep watching Rising Star 2 - Sat - Sun 9 PM. 


Connect with