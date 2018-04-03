posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on April 3rd, 2018 at 7:27 pm

Last week we saw some brilliant performances by our Top 7 contestants Zaid Ali, Vishnumaya, Rohanpreet Singh, Hemant Brijwasi, Chetan Brijwasi, Akhtar Brothers, and Afreen Group.

The episode began with a unique ‘Musical Dangal’ by the contestants setting the perfect tone for the night.

The performance begins with Afreen group, leading to Zaid Ali v/s Chetan Brijwasi.

It was also great to see two soulful singers Vishnumaya and Rohanpreet come face to face!

Lastly, it was the turn of Suron ke Big B, Hemant Brijwasi & Suron ki Tsunami Akhtar Brothers, who portrayed the heat of the competition perfectly in their performance.

This was indeed a great start to the competitive episode ahead.

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM.