A musical Dangal on Rising Star 2.

posted by Mansi dharia, last updated on April 3rd, 2018 at 7:27 pm

Last week we saw some brilliant performances by our Top 7 contestants Zaid Ali, Vishnumaya, Rohanpreet Singh, Hemant Brijwasi, Chetan Brijwasi, Akhtar Brothers, and Afreen Group.

 

The episode began with a unique ‘Musical Dangal’ by the contestants setting the perfect tone for the night.

 

The performance begins with Afreen group, leading to Zaid Ali v/s Chetan Brijwasi.

 

It was also great to see two soulful singers Vishnumaya and Rohanpreet come face to face!

 

Lastly, it was the turn of Suron ke Big B, Hemant Brijwasi & Suron ki Tsunami Akhtar Brothers, who portrayed the heat of the competition perfectly in their performance.

 

This was indeed a great start to the competitive episode ahead.

 

 

Keep watching Rising Star 2, Sat-Sun 9 PM. 


