posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on February 17th, 2017 at 3:32 pm

The gorgeous and talented Adaa Khan has won millions of hearts with her charming persona, killer looks and her captivating performance as ‘Sesha’ in ‘Naagin 2’. She is as awesome in real life as she is on-screen. A fun loving, free spirited girl who is always bursting with energy and is extremely adorable. It’s hard not to fall in love with her.

Here’s a look at what she is like when she’s not busy ensnaring us with her deadly on screen persona –

A wanderlust by nature, this gorgeous lady cannot get enough of travelling.

The adorable factor is through the roof here.

Adaa looking very chic, posing against a scenic backdrop.

Looking effortlessly stylish as she satiates her wanderlust spirit.

Goa has a special place in her heart. “Goa gives me a lot of peace” she once said.