posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 22nd, 2017 at 9:37 pm

Everyone went speechless when one of the most famous singers of India, Neha Bhasin started singing 'Kuch Khaas Hai' with the wonder girl - Ankita Kundu. The melodious performance took everyone in a different world. The synchorization and rhytm was simply flawless!

Towards the end the soulful performance earned 80%

Experts found the performance really outstanding. Neha Bhasin said "Ankita is a versatile singer" .Neha called herself a misfit singer and called Ankita doing really well for a misfit song.

Neha Bhasin expressed her apprication towards Ankita.

Neha Bhasin sings 'Jag ghoomeya' on request of everyone.