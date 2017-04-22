A 'Khaas' performance by Neha Bhasin and Ankita Kundu

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 22nd, 2017 at 9:37 pm

Everyone went speechless when one of the most famous singers of India, Neha Bhasin started singing 'Kuch Khaas Hai' with the wonder girl - Ankita Kundu. The melodious performance took everyone in a different world. The synchorization and rhytm was simply flawless!

WhatsApp Image 2017-04-22 at 9.34.07 PM

 

 

Towards the end the soulful  performance earned 80%

Experts found the performance really outstanding. Neha Bhasin said "Ankita is a versatile singer" .Neha  called herself a misfit singer and called Ankita doing really well for a misfit song.

Neha Bhasin expressed her apprication towards Ankita.

Neha Bhasin sings 'Jag ghoomeya' on request of everyone.


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with