posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on August 31st, 2015 at 8:04 pm

It was a sad week on Jhalak Reloaded! Karan who has been judging the show for the past 8 weeks left the show mid-way leaving all on the sets in tears. Scarlett bid farewell to Karan by dancing to 'lag ja gale' . Before Karan left the show, he danced opposite Shahid in what is called 'jaan ke liye dance'. Karan performed to the song 'sapno mein naina' , while the 'Haider' star shook his legs to 'gandi baat'. It wasn't just KJo who bid a sad adieu to all on Jhalak Reloaded but also Vivian who was eliminated this week from the show.

The theme this week on Jhalak had the contestants perform with a horde of other dancers on the show. The petite Shamita surprised us all when she danced blind folded with her choreo-partner Deepak to the song 'ishq wala love', while Mohit took home the immunity ball from Faisal this week. This week was not only high on emotional factor but also its laughter qoutient. For those of you who missed this week of Jhalak Reloaded, here is a look at some of the acts from the show.

Raftaar's power-packed dance!

Raftaar who found himself in the bottom two was saved from the elimnation round this week when he won the face-off round opposite Vivian. Raftaar and his choreo-partner Sneha danced to the song 'tamanche pe disco' and scored a total 37 points. It was a shocker to see Raftaar in the bottom two and we wish him all the luck for the next week.

Sanaya's bridal avatar!

She looked as cute and spectacular as ever! Sanaya donned a knee length bridal dress and danced to the song 'pehli baar' with her choreo-partner Jai and scored a total 35 points. One of the consistent performers on Jhalak, Sanaya has certainly come a long way. Looking at how far she has come on Jhalak, it is tough to say that she is actually a non-dancer in real life. With that radiant smile and charismatic personality, we hope that Sanaya goes a long way!

Faisal’s acrobatic act!

Week after week, he doesn’t fail to surprise us! Last week it was his ‘main hoon hero tera’ act got everyone talking and this week his stupendous performance to ‘phir se udh chala’ left all gasping for more! Awesome choreography and hatke concept, this week act was like none that you would have seen before. Faisal and Vaishanvi again bagged a whopping 40. We absolutely love this chota kalakar, don’t we?

Scarlett the 'Arabic' dance queen!

Her belly dance will break you into a sweat. Scarlett and her choreo-partner Dhiraj performed to the song 'mashallah' from the movie Ek Tha Tiger and took the sexiness quotient to a whole new level. While Karan thought her act was tremedously sexy, Shahid said her belly dancing was too good. With so much 'oomph' and garce, we bet the videshi gal is going to go a long way!

