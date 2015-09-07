posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on September 7th, 2015 at 7:56 pm

It was week 9 on Jhalak Reloaded! The competition on the show has really become tough with all the participants giving great performances week after week. This week it was Raftaar and Scarlett who found themselves in the bottom two. After the two performed on stage, Raftaar who scored lesser than Scarlett was eliminated from the show. This week also witnessed Malaika Arora Khan takeover Karan’s seat in the judges’ panel and this wasn’t the only surprise package on Jhalak, the entry of three new contestants also increased the temperature on Jhalak sets. Rupal Tyagi, Anita Hassnandani and Neha Marda are the three newbies on Jhalak Reloaded. Day one of Jhalak had the contestants perform in pairs while day two had them perform individually in an elaborate costume drama. In case you missed the last week’s performance, here’s a quick look at some of the performances.

Raftaar and Faisal mind-blowing performance!

Raftaar and Faisal are known for their tremendous energy and go-getter attitude. The two were paired together on day one of Jhalak. Raftaar and Faisal performed to the mashup of the songs ‘dhakka laga bhukka’ and ‘kar ja re ya mar ja re’. Post their performance, Shahid gave them a standing ovation while Malaika gave Raftaar her killer kiss. The two bagged a total of 38 points.

Raftaar fusion mix!

Raftaar and his choreo-partner Sneha went all fusion this week when they performed to the song ‘dilli wali girlfriend’ wearing elaborate kathakali costumes. Raftaar who found himself in the bottom two with Scarlett was eliminated this week. He managed to score 32 points. His ‘hatke’ performances will be surely missed on Jhalak!

Shamita roars like a lioness!

Shamita and her choreo-partner Deepak took on the afro jazz dance form this week on Jhalak. The two danced to the song ‘dil se’ and scored a total of 37. Malaika absolutely loved the lioness Shamita while Lauren said she really like Salman’s touch in the choreography. With such a roaring attitude, Shamita is certainly raising the bar high!