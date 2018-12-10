A housewarming party you cannot miss!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 10th, 2018 at 5:44 pm

The prestigious Khanna family have arrived at their dream house ‘Jalsa’. With so much going on, the family isn’t aware of what’s in store for them with an entire Tantra a.k.a black magic set up. To celebrate this dream home, the family invited Sanjeeda Sheikh and what happens next is something you cannot miss! Here’s a quick glimpse!

 

 

Scroll away for some stunning pictures too!

 

1
 
 

 

2
 
 
 
3
 
 
 
4
 
 
 
 
6

 

 

Tune in to Tantra from Monday to Friday at 11 pm. 

 

 

 

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Let love take over tonight!

Let love take over tonight!

Salman khan gives Surbhi and Rohit a reality check

Salman khan gives Surbhi and Rohit a reality check

Kya hai aakhir Sitaara ki kahaani?

Kya hai aakhir Sitaara ki kahaani?

A clash between Sreesanth and Karanvir again?

A clash between Sreesanth and Karanvir again?

Anarkali in a fix?

Anarkali in a fix?

You Might Also Like

Reflections

Reflections

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

India's Got Talent Season 8

India's Got Talent Season 8

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Connect with