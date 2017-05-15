A Hilarious New Show, 'Bhaag Bakool Bhaag' Premieres Today at 5:30 PM!

The wait is finally over! ‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’ is here to deliver a heavy dose of humour and drama right to your television screens. The show which revolves around Bakool (Jay Soni), a thorough and honest gentleman who is married off to two women on the same day. It’s essentially a story about a man caught between two wives and will follow the hilarious day to day life of Bakool as he tries to keep both his wives happy, even if it means sacrificing his own happiness which he is okay with.

 

The show will see him transitioning from a rural way of life to a more urbanised one as he juggles two lives with women who are polar opposites of each other. Jigna (Shruti Rawat) and Sheena (Hiba Nawab) will be playing the wives who are immensely in love with Bakool because of his honesty, sensitivity and thoughtfulness. The humour in the show will have you laughing your head off with a combination of sweet, innocent drama in Bakool’s life will make you empathize with him and curious to see what happens next.

 

This is one show that will keep you entertained thoroughly!

 

‘Bhaag Bakool Bhaag’ premieres today at 5:30 PM! Do not miss it!


